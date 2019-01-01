Eyeko

Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner + Widelash

£16.00 £11.19

Eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner + Widelash crafts definition and drama for the eyes, whilst incredibly enhancing the volume of the lashes. With the ability to add a touch of drama to the eyes with ease, Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner + Widelash certifies itself as an absolute beauty necessity that is guaranteed to become any cosmetics junkie's new best product. Featuring a long, fine brush tip, this innovative eyeliner imparts pure black to the lash line, adding the finishing touch to any look perfectly. Infused with the uniquely formulated WIDELASH, Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner + Widelash promotes the development and growth for the lashes, magnificently enhancing the body by up to three times more in just fifteen days. Cast a beautifully enchanting spell over the eyes with Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner + Widelash. Tip: Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner + Widelash is ideal for creating a classic cat eye effect.