Whether you are a makeup maven or novice, Eyeko's Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner helps you easily and quickly create a beautiful cat eye. Fall in love with its rich, highly pigmented black shade and precision brush tip for an all-day finish. Key Ingredients: WIDELASH™: made with a tripeptide boost to promote lash growth for up to three times more length and volume in 15 days.. Key Benefits: Japanese precision brush tip for single-stroke color. Waterproof, long-wear and fade-proof. Carbon-black finish.