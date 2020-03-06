UOMA Beauty

Black Magic Carnival Lipstick

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Leave them spellbound! Unleash the Carnival Queen within with the hypnotic, high octane, next level limited edition UOMA Beauty Black Magic Carnival Lipstick. UOMA Beauty leveled up the original Black Magic Lipstick formula, dipping these new hues in even more eye catching and dazzling glitter gems. Shimmering shades melt onto lips and reveal an iridescent veil that flashes like loose glitter to give your pout a multi-dimensional shine. Amplify your lips with a blast of explosive color and rave worthy brilliance. Infused with Brazil nut oil to moisturize and nourish lips with essential minerals and vitamins.