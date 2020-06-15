UOMA Beauty

Black Magic Carnival Color Palette

$44.00

Buy Now Review It

At UOMA Beauty

Invoke the hypnotic, spellbinding allure of your inner Carnival Queen with this limited edition high octane, high impact and highly pigmented color palette. Discover the origins of Carnival as you journey through a collection of the most pigmented matte colors, otherworldly sparkle textures and vibrant metallic finishes, all named for the dazzling and vibrant destinations that celebrate the rich history of Carnival. Lavish textures transform into ultra-thin, full colored film on the eyelids which is long lasting and water resistant.