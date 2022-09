See By Chloé

Black Lylia Lug Loafers

$445.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Buffed calfskin loafers in black. · Round moc toe · Hardware and strap with braided detailing at vamp · Pull-loop at heel tab · Textured platform rubber midsole · Treaded rubber outsole · Gold-tone hardware · Platform: H1.5 in Supplier color: Black