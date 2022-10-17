Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Girlfriend Collective
Black Luxe Split Hem Legging
£92.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Girlfriend Collective
Need a few alternatives?
Outdoor Voices
Seamlessrib 7/8 Legging
BUY
$54.60
$78.00
Outdoor Voices
Lululemon
Align High-rise Pant 25"
BUY
$69.00
$98.00
Lululemon
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes Zoozatz Fleece Leggings
BUY
$24.99
Fanatics
Lululemon
Align™ High-rise Pant 25"
BUY
$89.00
$118.00
Lululemon
More from Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Moss Please Recycle Backpack
BUY
$82.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Provence Please Recycle Tote Bag
BUY
$58.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Float Ultralight Legging
BUY
$78.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Midnight Sport Skort
BUY
£51.17
Girlfriend Collective
More from Leggings
Girlfriend Collective
Black Luxe Split Hem Legging
BUY
£92.00
Girlfriend Collective
Outdoor Voices
Seamlessrib 7/8 Legging
BUY
$54.60
$78.00
Outdoor Voices
Lululemon
Align High-rise Pant 25"
BUY
$69.00
$98.00
Lululemon
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes Zoozatz Fleece Leggings
BUY
$24.99
Fanatics
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted