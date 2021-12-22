Collina Strada

Black Loopy Gina Tee

$275.00

At Collina Strada

Hand dyed t-shirt using single use tees from the Kantamanto market in Ghana. Rhinestones on the front with a tattoo. Each piece will be unique as different t-shirts are used for the tops. Made in New York 100% upcycled t-shirts Model wears a size Small 20% of proceeds from this shirt will be donated to The Or Foundation: By partnering with The OR Foundation we are supporting their goal to catalyze a justice-led circular textiles economy. Kantamanto Market in Accra, Ghana is one of the largest resale, reuse and upcycling economies in the world with over 25 million secondhand garments being recirculated and upcycled every month. Kantamanto has also become a dumping ground for the Global North’s excess where unsold deadstock and donated clothing is causing an ecological disaster. Working towards sustainability means working in solidarity with communities like Kantamanto that have been cleaning up fashion’s mess for decades.