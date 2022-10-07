Sergio Hudson x Target

Black Long Leather Gloves

$35.00

At Target

Specifications Closure Type: Pull On Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Leather Material Lining: 100% Polyester Garment Details: Touch Screen Compatible Length: Middle Forearm Package Quantity: 1 Cuff Style: Hemmed Fabric Weight Type: Midweight Fabric Care and Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Battery: No Battery Used Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86080898 UPC: 196761007560 Item Number (DPCI): 251-10-1229 Origin: Imported Description These Long Leather Gloves from Sergio Hudson x Target will become your best friends on cold-weather days. Made from 100% leather with lining, these versatile black gloves pull on and hit at the middle of the forearm. Best of all, they’re touch screen compatible, so you can comfortably use your phone without having to take them off. Known for his immaculate tailoring and jewel tone hues, Sergio Hudson brings his trademark glamour and technicolor elegance to Target for this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection. Combining flattering silhouettes with bold patterns, these pieces showcase the power and strength of femininity. Touch Screen Compatible These gloves have been thoughtfully designed with touchscreen-friendly fingertips so you can stay connected while keeping warm If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.