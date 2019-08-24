Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Watches
MVMT
Black Link Watch
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MVMT
Add a second strap Strap Guide + $35 black leather + $35 tan leather + $35 brown leather Free Gift Box! Order a watch and strap and it will arrive packaged in a limited edition gift box.
Featured in 1 story
Everyone's Googling These Gifts
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Need a few alternatives?
Isabel Marant
Stainless Steel And Leather Watch
$850.00
$510.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Nixon
Arrow Leather Mickey Mouse Long Way Down Watch
$175.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Daniel Wellington
Classic Black Reading
$229.00
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
Gucci
G-timeless Watch, 38mm
£1090.00
from
Gucci
BUY
More from MVMT
MVMT
Cypher
$75.00
from
MVMT
BUY
MVMT
Savage
$60.00
$51.00
from
MVMT
BUY
More from Watches
Komono
Moneypenny Royale Gold Watch
£70.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Komono
Mono White Watch
£59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Jigsaw
Myddleton 35mm Leather Watch
£90.00
from
Jigsaw
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Shell Case Watch
£25.00
£17.50
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Tech
Tech
Labor Day Tech Deals Are The Best We'll See Until Black Friday
Labor Day approacheth. Cue: seasonal depression. Yes, summer will soon be but a memory, but if it's any consolation, at least Labor Day also means major
by
Anabel Pasarow
Instagram
Instagram Influencers Share How They Decide If A Photo Is Grid-Wo...
Back when Instagram first launched, almost 10 years ago, sharing content was simple. You'd take a picture, throw a cool filter on it, maybe write a clever
by
Olivia Harrison
Tech
Here's How To Watch The U.S. Open
The U.S. Open is already in full swing, and tennis stars the world over have descended on the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New
by
Refinery29
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted