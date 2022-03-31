E.L.V. Denim

Black / Light Blue Contrast Straight Leg Jean

£255.00

Buy Now Review It

At E.L.V. Denim

All E.L.V. DENIM jeans are designed with a super high waist for a flattering style, which will give the illusion of longer legs and keep your held in. This style is slim through the hip, bottom and thigh, with a straight leg finish. Available with the original jean hemlines, or a finished cropped hemline. Made from a set of two contrasting in colour rigid vintage jeans that would have otherwise ended up in landfill. The material of these pieces have ZERO impact on the environment. All jeans have our branded eco-finish hardware, and leather labels made with left-over leather from Tura London.