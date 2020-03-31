Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock

Black Leather Milano Sandals

$450.00

What happens when comfort meets style? The result would be the new collaboration between Proenza Schouler and Birkenstock and their updated Milano sandals, presented here in black leather with contrasting yellow stitching and fastened with touch straps. And now you get the best of both worlds. Featuring a strappy design, a touch strap fastening, stitching details, an open toe, a flat sole and a branded insole. Please note this item is unisex and sold in men's sizing.