Shop Fluffy

Black Lady Garden Flares

£140.00 £110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shop Fluffy

Finally some matching flares to our black Lady Garden set! Perfect for looking sassy in Autumn/Winter <3 Fully handmade crochet bellbottoms with neon flower patches all over. We have made these in two lengths - petite is best for 5"4 (162.5cm) and under. Please also leave a note with your height so we can send the most appropriate length (sometimes they come out ever so slightly different so we can send a shorter or longer version of each length) SIZE GUIDE - we recommend to size up to avoid over-stretching the crochet which is super delicate especially around the bum! XS - UK 6/8 S - UK 8/10 M - UK 10/12 L - UK 14 XL - UK 16 If you require smaller or larger sizes please contact us as we can custom make in any size :)