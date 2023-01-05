DREAM PAIRS

Black Lace-up Combat Boots Ankle Booties

$59.99

Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately 6.1" from arch Heel measures approximately 2 inches" The ankle boots have a Rubber TPR sole: These combat boots are constructed with a non-slip rubber sole to deliver traction, safety, and durability. Combat boots platform Measures:2 inches (approx) The height of the booties is about 5 inch Classic design: Classic booties combat style lace-up front with metal eyelet, the must-have in autumn and winter wardrobes Easy on and off & perfect fit: The side zipper is convenient to wear on and off without untying the shoelace; Adjustment of shoelaces to suit different foot shapes; Making the boots fit the foot perfectly. Perfect for daily walks, hiking, camping, traverse rugged landscapes, outdoors.Four seasons trend items, multiple choices, burring decoration for people with special requirements for warmth, simple style, and versatility. DREAM PAIRS Black Lace-up Combat Boots Ankle Booties for Women.Classic Stylish Round Toe, lace-up strap closure design of low heels booties, Out-standing Appearance. The combat boots have a soft PU upper, exposed sides, and an adjustable zipper strap. The outside zipper design is easy to put on and take off. Worn year-round comfortable cloth inside lining boots which is sure to keep you warm and stylish! Ideal for Spring, Autumn, and Winter season. Featuring cloth lining, round toe, low platform heel, shining metallic embellishments, and finished with lightly cushioned insole for the best comfort. Look striking this winter with these amazing combat booties, with their super soft tough military style, acts as a great versatile style Featuring round toe, low heel, finished with cushioned insole, soft interior lining. The shoes are very suitable for daily wear, and the low platform heel design makes the feet not burdened after long walking.