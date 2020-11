Topshop

Black Jagged Hem Jamie Skinny Jeans

$75.00 $59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

Modernize your everyday or evening look with our high waisted, skinny jeans. Designed in black power stretch denim with jagged hems, these Jamie's are the latest obsession we love. 91% Cotton, 7% Polyester, 2% Elastane. Machine wash.