Who knows where the black hole will take you. Prepare for multi-dimensional travelor just a week-long getawayby packing your climbing, hiking, or travel gear in Patagonia's Black Hole 90L Duffel Bag. Inspired by rugged-yet-light alpine packs, the Black Hole features a burly ripstop fabric coated in a TPU laminate and DWR finish for the ultimate in outdoors protection. The padded base protects your gear throughout the trip, and Patagonia padded the removable shoulder strap and removable backpack straps for comfort. Internal organizers and zippered mesh pockets organize all the small things, while the external side pocket stows the duffel for compact storage. Compression straps prevent your gear from bouncing around whether you're traveling via airplane or four-wheeler. Spacious gear hauler for just about any outdoor adventure. Removable, padded backpack straps for comfortable carrying. Laminated ripstop fabric with DWR finish helps keep gear dry. Padded base helps disperse impact from lugging gear around. Internal organizers and zippered mesh pockets keep gear dialed. Entire duffel stows inside zippered side pocket for easy carrying. Internal compression straps keep luggage secure and organized.