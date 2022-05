Torrid

Black High Shine Ruched Plunge Swim One Piece

$99.50 $59.70

Buy Now Review It

At Torrid

FIT Adjustable straps. Please refer to the Size Fit & Guide chart for the perfect fit. MATERIALS + CARE Nylon/spandex. Wash cold; dry flat. Imported plus size active swimwear. DETAILS Plunging low-coverage neckline. Modesty padding. Mesh lined. Ruched details. 40+ UPF protection.