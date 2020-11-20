Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Shorts
Girlfriend Collective
Black High Rise Bike Short
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Girlfriend Collective
Need a few alternatives?
Violeta By Mango
Cyclist Bermuda Leggings
$59.99
$23.99
from
Mango
BUY
H&M Plus
Plus-size Cycling Shorts
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Belt Line Short
£49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Wild Fable
Plus Size Leopard Print High-rise Bike Shorts
$14.00
from
Target
BUY
More from Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Black Bike Shorts
£40.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
Girlfriend Collective
Tart High-rise Bike Short
$48.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
Girlfriend Collective
Moon High-rise Pocket Bike Short
$58.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
Girlfriend Collective
Fig Float Seamless High-rise Legging
$68.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
More from Shorts
Violeta By Mango
Cyclist Bermuda Leggings
$59.99
$23.99
from
Mango
BUY
H&M Plus
Plus-size Cycling Shorts
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Susina
Floral Soft Shorts (plus Size)
$19.97
$8.99
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Belt Line Short
£49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted