Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Topshop

Black Hayden Boyfriend Jeans

$75.00
At Topshop
We are loving these low rise, oversized boyfriend jeans in black non stretch denim with rolled hems. Pair with a utility shirt for a trendy and cool look. 100% Cotton. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
Boyfriend Jeans Aren't Going Anywhere Anytime Soon
by Eliza Huber