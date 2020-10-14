AeroGarden

Black Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden

$149.95 $128.35

INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) - Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth) PLANT TO PLATE - Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches Tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water no soil, no mess, Made simple EASY TO USE - Control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your hydroponics growing system.Do not allow water to contact hot LED Grow Lights LED GROW LIGHTS - High performance, full Spectrum 20 watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system in your herb garden is tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests IN HOME GARDEN SYSTEM - Grow fresh herbs & veggies all Year Round in this indoor herb garden. Always fresh, always local, always in season