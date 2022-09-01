Black Girl Sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen Spf 30

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

At Black Girl Sunscreen

Description We Care About Your Skin, Black Girl Sunscreen is Infused with Natural Ingredients Being Oxybenzone and Octinoxate free means you won’t have to worry about toxics disrupting your hormones, and your sunscreen being environmentally friendly. Avocado moisturizes, reduces signs of aging, and treats sunburns. Containing vitamin E and antioxidants is what makes avocado one of the hottest trends in the natural skin care industry. Not only using avocado oil, but eating avocado on a weekly basis can be very beneficial and necessary for your skin. Jojoba soothes and moisturizes the skin leaving it flawless while preventing acne. Hydrating your skin is crucial to skin health and prevents wrinkles and fine lines. Cacao provides powerful anti-oxidants and evens out the complexion of your skin for a smooth, consistent skin tone. Carrot Juice contains vitamin C which enables it to promote healing and even boost the level of melanin in the skin. Carrot juice has been known to even out acne breakouts too. Sun Flower Oil prevents skin irritation from sunburn and other skin irritants. This nutrient-rich oil provides inflammation relief as well.