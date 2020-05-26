United States
Black Girl Sunscreen
Broad Spectrum Spf 30
$15.99
At Target
Moisturize your face and body while protecting it from harmful UVA/UVB rays with the Black Girl Sunscreen. This sunscreen is broad spectrum with an SPF of 30. It is lightweight and eliminates all white residue. It has been specifically crafted for women of color and is infused with natural ingredient such as avocado, jojoba, cacao, carrot juice and sun flower oil. These soothe, moisturize, protect, hydrate and heal skin.