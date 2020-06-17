Black Girl Sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen

At BLK + GRN

The name is everything. The weightless, melanin-protecting Black Girl SPF 30 Sunscreen won’t leave skin with a sticky residue or white cast. Plus, the cocoa butter and carrot seed oil keeps skin moisturized and protected as you play in the sunshine. Ultra Sheer SPF. The moisturizing blend of carrot seed, jojoba and almonds leave skin protected and nourished, without the sticky effects of traditional sunscreens. Carrot seed oil - With antioxidants galore, carrot seed oil helps naturally treat sun damaged skin. Thanks to the beta carotene, carrot oil has wonderful skin healing and rejuvenating properties, too. Cocoa seed butter - This nourishing butter diminishes dark spots and reverses dull skin. Filled with healthy saturated fats similar to coconut oil, it even helps reduce inflammation. Avocado oil - Hydrating and softening, avocado oil is highly emollient with an excellent source of antioxidants, fatty acids, minerals, and vitamins—even acts as a natural mini sunblock. Why We Love it: So listen, this is one of our best selling products, period. The reason that we and so many other people love it, is because this sunscreen doesn't have the sunscreen smell and it goes on like a moisturizer. That means it is not super thick, not hard to apply, and it doesn't leave the white cast that most sunscreens leave behind. Yes, Black girls need sunscreen and this sunscreen not only protects you from the UV rays but it also moisturizes and nourishes your skin. What Makes it Green: So this is going to be a long answer. Active ingredients in sunscreens come in two forms, mineral and chemical filters. Each uses a different mechanism for protecting skin and maintaining stability in sunlight. The most common sunscreens on the market contain chemical filters. These products typically include a combination of two to six of the following active ingredients: oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, homosalate and octinoxate. Mineral sunscreens use zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide. A handful of products combine zinc oxide wi