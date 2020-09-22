Good Vibrations

❤ EXPERIENCE INCREDIBLE ORGASMS! The tuLips is a silky soft clit vibrator for women and couples uniquely designed to stimulate the ENTIRE clitoris, not just the tip! The two lips of the tuLips act like a kiss to the clitoris, gently embracing and stimulating the tip of the clit while vibrating the entire clitoris beneath the surface for an incredibly arousing sensation. ❤ 10 VIBRATION PATTERNS + 5 INTENSITY LEVELS, USB RECHARGEABLE: Hitting the g spot will be yesterday’s news after you try the tuLips. Settings and vibration intensity range from a gentle rumble for those who are sensitive or want to take it slow, up to to a powerful bed shaker that will relieve your stress and leave you ready to take on the day. Long battery life gives 2+ hours of uninterrupted fun on a single charge. ❤ 100% WATERPROOF, BODY SAFE, EASY TO CLEAN: We only use top-of-the-line, silky soft, Medical grade silicone in all of our products. Unlike bulky dildos or large vibrators, the small size of the tuLips and intuitive placement of the buttons make it easy to operate with just one hand. It’s the perfect clit massager for couples or solo, and it includes an unmarked travel case so tuLips can join you on all of your adventures. ❤ SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Here at Sweet Vibes, we’re all about making you happy. We take care of our customers with a stress free forever warranty on all of our spectacular products. Drop us a line if you need anything and our amazing service team will take care of you. Buying this as a gift? No problem! Your loved one will get the same great care from us. ❤ SHIPS FAST AND DISCREET: We get it! You don’t want a package that screams “I BOUGHT A VIBRATOR!” showing up on your door for all the neighbors to see. No need to worry, your secret is safe with us. The tuLips ships fast directly from Amazon in standard box so no one can tell the difference.