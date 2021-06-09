Quercus Publishing

Black Girl Finance By Selina Flavius

'This accessible and non-preachy guide [...] is the finance guide you'll keep passing around your friends' COSMOPOLITAN 'Reading Black Girl Finance has given me a thorough reminder of what I need to do to get my finances in tip top shape for 2021. It's a guide I keep close to me' - BOLA SOL 'A quick, easy read with practical advice and tips' - ELIZABETH OGABI, founder of For Working Ladies START FINANCIALLY THRIVING WITH BLACK GIRL FINANCE We don't like getting real about money, do we? We think maths, we think spreadsheets, we think boring. But Selina Flavius, founder of Black Girl Finance, wants to show that there can be another, better way. A way to start making our hard-earned money work even harder for us. Selina Flavius created Black Girl Finance to address the unique difficulties Black women face due to the gender and ethnicity pay gaps. Since we literally can't afford to wait for change, we need to start changing things up for ourselves. From challenging money mindsets to teaching key skills, such as how to set up an emergency fund and where to start with budgeting, investing and saving, Black Girl Finance provides a safe space for a community of unapologetic, ambitious, money-minded women to get real about their finances. Kick-start your financial journey with Black Girl Finance - the first financial guide of its kind. Packed with tips, tricks and tools, as well as statistics, personal stories, goal-setting exercises and straight-talking advice, this will be your go-to helping hand when it comes to making your financial goals a reality.