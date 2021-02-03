Jasmine Mans

Black Girl, Call Home

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

A Most Anticipated Book of 2021 by Oprah Magazine • Vulture • Essence • Elle • Cosmopolitan • Real Simple • Refinery 29 • She Reads • The Everygirl • Career Contessa “You are carrying in your hands a Black woman’s heart.”—Jericho Brown, author of Pulitzer Prize winner The Tradition “[Mans’] lucid and lyrical lines are as undeniable as those of a pop song yet as arresting as only spoken word artistry can be.”—O, the Oprah Magazine From spoken word poet Jasmine Mans comes an unforgettable poetry collection about race, feminism, and queer identity. With echoes of Gwendolyn Brooks and Sonia Sanchez, Mans writes to call herself—and us—home. Each poem explores what it means to be a daughter of Newark, and America—and the painful, joyous path to adulthood as a young, queer Black woman. Black Girl, Call Home is a love letter to the wandering Black girl and a vital companion to any woman on a journey to find truth, belonging, and healing.