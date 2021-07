Vaquera

Black Giant Teddy

$702.00

At Vaquera

Scaled up black satin lingerie teddy. Features sheer decorative lace on side panels, neckline and gathered at hem. Ruched adjustable shoulder straps and garter straps. 95% Polyester 5% Spandex. Trim: 100% Nylon Made in New York. Sarah and Ayinla wear size One Size.