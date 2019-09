Yamazaki

Black Freestanding Valet

Sleeker than a traditional clothes rack and elegant enough to use in an entryway or guest room, our freestanding valet provides instant storage for clothes and coats. It's rugged and stable, thanks to steel construction. A lower shelf gives you added space for shoes and bags. You can easily use this tower as a valet to help prep for the next day's outfit - or use the tower for air-drying delicate clothes after laundering.