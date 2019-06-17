Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
Molly Goddard

Black Flower T-shirt

$530.00$159.00
At SSENSE
Long sleeve mesh t-shirt in black featuring floral pattern in 'daisy' white and pink throughout. Scoop neck collar. Purple sleeves featuring polka dot pattern in pink. 100% polyester. Made in United Kingdom.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Of Ssense's Massive Summer Sale
by Emily Ruane