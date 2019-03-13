About Us Ecupper is an international online fashion and beauty retailer, we always strives to provide ladies with something stylish and charming in clothing, accessories aged from 15 to 45 years old. Our products are featured with bikinis, Tops, dresses,Jackets matching sets ,accessories as well as shoes. FEATURES Faux leather leggings are all seasons hot fashion trend. These hot skinny pants are full length with a high waist. They feature a soft stretchy faux leather material that provides a comfy and slimming fit, make you look more sexy and charming. Perfect for night outings, clubbing, or just daily wear, easy to pair with T-shirts, fleeces or any garment. We are not use Amazon's size chart, please kindly check our size table.It is suggested to measure yourself and compare the size before you purchase. PETITE-26" inseam fits women -5'4" or under /REGULAR-29" inseam fits women 5'4"-5'8" /TALL-32" inseam fits women 5'8" or above US(0-2)/TagS---Waist: 23.6"---Hip:32.5"---Front Rise:10.4"---Back Rise: 13.9"---Thigh:18.5"---Hem:9.8" US(4)/TagM---Waist: 25.2"---Hip:33.4"---Front Rise:10.8"---Back Rise: 14.1"---Thigh:19.2"---Hem:10.2" US(6)/TagL---Waist: 26.7"---Hip:35.0"---Front Rise:11.2"---Back Rise: 14.3"---Thigh:20.0"---Hem:10.6" US(8)/TagXL---Waist: 28.3"---Hip:36.6"---Front Rise:11.6"---Back Rise: 14.5"---Thigh:20.8"---Hem:11.4" US(10-12)/Tag2XL---Waist: 29.9"---Hip:38.1"---Front Rise:11.8"---Back Rise: 14.7"---Thigh: 21.6"---Hem:11.8" US(12-14)/Tag3XL---Waist: 31.5"---Hip:39.7"---Front Rise:12.2"---Back Rise: 15.1"---Thigh: 22.4"---Hem:12.2" US(14-16)/Tag4XL---Waist: 33.8"---Hip:41.7"---Front Rise:12.4"---Back Rise: 15.3"---Thigh: 23.2"---Hem:12.6" US(18)/Tag5XL---Waist: 36.2"---Hip:44.8"---Front Rise:12.8"---Back Rise: 15.5"---Thigh: 24.8"---Hem:12.9"