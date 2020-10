Sacai

Black Faux-fur Sandals

$810.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Grained leather slip-on sandals in black. Adjustable pin-buckle strap at vamp. Tonal faux-fur lining. Tonal leather footbed. Tonal treaded rubber sole. Logo-engraved gold-tone hardware. Supplier color: Black Upper: leather, synthetic. Sole: rubber. Made in Japan. 202445F124186