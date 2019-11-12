Rooper

Black Dotty Furoshiki Bag

Say hello to Doreen and Dorrie. Super luxe black satin with olive polka dots. Black linen lining, magnetic clasp. Furoshiki are a type of traditional Japanese wrapping cloth used to transport clothes, gifts, or other goods. My bags are inspired by this, made with 4 knots and my signature scrunchie strap that makes them bounce as you walk! I only use remnant, dead stock and vintage fabrics to keep it as green as possible. This means colours are super limited or one of a kind. Each bag is made with love and given a name. Use her for cute days and nights outs.