Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
CB2
Black Dog Bowl
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At CB2
Timelessly simple and totally safe. Nonslip dog bowl looks good on your living room floor and stands strong against enthusiastic eaters. Fits four cups of kibble-y goodness.
More from CB2
CB2
Black Dog Bowl
$25.00
from
CB2
BUY
CB2
Blackbird Incense
$33.95
from
CB2
BUY
CB2
Franklin Brown Glass Bowl
$49.95
from
CB2
BUY
CB2
Blackened Teak Root Round Server
$29.95
from
CB2
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted