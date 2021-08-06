MascotKing

Black Disposable Face Masks, 50 Pcs Face Masks Disposable Masks

$12.95

Buy Now Review It

[50 Pcs black Disposable Face Masks]: 3-ply With Elastic Earloops for Day-to-day protection. [Disposable Face Mask]: Easy to use--Designed for a softer and smoother feel. [Face Mask]: It is Made of environmental friendly material. Universal fitted elastic ear loops for a variety of users for instant protection. [Black Mask]: 3 Layers of Material. [Widely use]: The mask great for outdoor public areas, schools, offices, and home usage.