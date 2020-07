Marni

Black Cut-out Sandals

Buffed leather sandals in black. Cut-out detailing throughout. Round toe. Adjustable pin-buckle fastening at vamp. Logo embossed at tan leather footbed. Buffed tan leather lining. Tonal stacked leather midsole. Leather outsole in tan. Silver-tone hardware. Supplier color: Black Upper: leather. Sole: leather. Made in Italy.