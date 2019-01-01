Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Habitat
Black Cushion With Metallic Embroidery
£45.00
£25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Habitat
Designed in house, the Gayle black cushion with metallic embroidery has a pretty, top-stitched design inspired by nature, featuring birds and foliage.
Need a few alternatives?
Wayfair
Madison Park Ostrich Faux Leather Square Pillow
$29.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Wink Jacquard Pillow, Black And White
$40.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Anthropologie
Ollie Pillow
$88.00
$49.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Ikea
Urskog Cushion, Panda Multicolor
$9.99
from
Ikea
BUY
More from Habitat
Habitat
Yellow Stoneware Dinner Plate
£10.00
from
Habitat
BUY
Habitat
Large Multicoloured Flat Weave Recycled Cotton Rug
£300.00
from
Habitat
BUY
Habitat
2 Seat Cobalt Blue Metal Folding Bistro Set
£95.00
from
Habitat
BUY
Habitat
Natural Woven Occasional Chair With Green Frame
£195.00
from
Habitat
BUY
More from Décor
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted