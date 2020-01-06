Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Topshop
Black Crocodile Tote Bag
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
This tote bag in black crocodile print is totes a classic. We love how you can throw on and go, adding all your style essentials. 100% Polyurethane.
More from Topshop
Topshop
Camel Super Soft Pointelle Funnel Jumper
£35.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Colour Block Stripe Jumper
£14.00
from
Very
BUY
Topshop
Ivy Green Structure Shoulder Bag
$48.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Khaki Oversized Cocoon Knitted Dress
$75.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted