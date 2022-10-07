La Ligne x Target

Black/cream Striped Beanie

$20.00

At Target

Specifications Closure Type: Pull On Sizing: Womens Material: 64% Nylon, 26% Acrylic, 6% Wool, 4% Other Fibers Garment Details: Ribbed Cuff Brim or Bill Length: 0 Inches Crown Height: 9 Inches Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86080908 UPC: 196761006167 Item Number (DPCI): 251-10-5921 Origin: Imported Description The Striped Beanie from La Ligne x Target will become one of your go-to picks for cold-weather days. Made from a soft and warm fabric blend, this pull-on style knit beanie features thin black stripes on a cream background. A ribbed cuff at the bottom of the hat completes the stylish look. Using the stripe as a muse, the three founders behind La Ligne create timeless pieces that can keep up with life’s every moment. In this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection for Target, the stripe is used as a canvas that can be minimalist, maximalist, bold or quiet, a testament to this versatile style staple. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.