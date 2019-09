Timberland

Black Courmayeur Valley Shearling Boots

£190.00 £129.99

Buy Now Review It

At Schuh

Taking on the hiking trend with a plush, elegant upgrade, the Courmayeur Valley Shearling boot arrives from Timberland. This unique profile features a black nubuck upper with classic D-ring lacing and a shearling collar while a sturdy sole completes.