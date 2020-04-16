Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Melody Maison
Black & Copper Wire Metal Wall Shelf
£41.95
£34.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Melody Maison
Black & Copper Wire Metal Wall Shelf
Need a few alternatives?
Su Casa Decor
Coarse Pottery Ceramic Wall Vases
£16.67
from
Etsy
BUY
Minted
Trapezoids By Elliot Strokes
£16.81
from
Minted
BUY
Minted
Hard & Soft By Kristine Sarley
£16.81
from
Minted
BUY
Umbra
Mira Modern Accent Mirror
£79.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
More from Décor
Su Casa Decor
Coarse Pottery Ceramic Wall Vases
£16.67
from
Etsy
BUY
Minted
Trapezoids By Elliot Strokes
£16.81
from
Minted
BUY
Minted
Hard & Soft By Kristine Sarley
£16.81
from
Minted
BUY
Umbra
Mira Modern Accent Mirror
£79.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted