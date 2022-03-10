United States
Melissa Melissa X Lazy Oaf
Black Contrast Heels
£100.00
At eBay
Melissa X Lazy Oaf Shape Sandals A new collection between vegan footwear brand Melissa and funky Lazy Oaf. After a successful collab last year, they are back. This new style Shape is made from plastic with a flower motif and platform heel. - 100% recyclable plastic sandal - Daisy detail on front strap - Tutti-frutti scented - Made in Brazil - Spot clean only - Recyclable packaging