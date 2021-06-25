asobu

Black Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Create and serve rich, smooth cold brew coffee with this ultra-modern carafe. Add grounds to the superfine stainless steel filter, stir in water and let steep for 12 to 18 hours. Once the desired strength has been reached, press the button to drain the coffee into the insulated carafe, remove the brewing apparatus and seal with the leak-proof lid. Your iced coffee will stay chilled for up to 24 hours—and stay fresh in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. The copper-lined, double-walled carafe also keeps warm coffee hot for up to 12 hours, while the mesh filter can also be used to brew loose leaf tea.