Cat lovers will adore the Black Cat Decorative Vase by Drew Barrymore Flower Home. This whimsical vase features black cats striking a variety of poses. Towards the opening of the vase, the neck narrows to create an urn shape. Handcrafted with earthenware, this decorative accent is finished with a glossy coat to make the piece shine. The quirky design will be perfect to add a charismatic boho feel to any room in your home. This piece is easily paired with other items in the Drew Barrymore Flower Home collection to give your living space a whole new look. About Drew Barrymore Flower HomeDrew Barrymore Flower Home makes it easy and affordable for everyone to let their unique personal style come alive wherever they may live. Vibrant, inviting, and full of life, the collection itself has a get-along philosophy, allowing things to come together in a curated way. Guided by inspiration from Drew's travels as well as familiar places she keeps near to her heart, each piece is a reflection of her direction and taste crafted with attention to detail. The result is a refreshing and unexpected mix full of bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh color ways, and functional silhouettes.