This deep conditioning Masque restores strength and resilience to damaged, brittle or chemically processed hair Features For natural, chemically processed colour treated or heat styled hair. Benefits Formulated with nutrient rich Jamaican Black Castor Oil and certified organic Shea Butter to replenish moisture and sofen while strengthening hair. Helps promote healthy, fuller hair by supporting hairs elasticity, reducing the appearance of breakage and shedding. Peppermint stimulates the scalp for an invigorating experience.Leaves the hair sort , manageable and shiny.