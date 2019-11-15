Cards For All People

As seen on television, Black Card Revoked 1 - Original Flavor has revitalized trivia for African-Americans and the culturally curious. It is a fun, nostalgia-filled card game that tests knowledge of cultural milestones and know-how within American Black popular culture. Spanning history, daily life, and entertainment, this questions-based game will spark debate by challenging participant's understanding of influential moments, facts and figures. In 2018, Black Card Revoked marked a new first in U.S. history as America's first black culture trivia television game show airing on Viacom's BET Networks. It has quickly become a hit as BET's highest rated new show of their 2018 lineup.