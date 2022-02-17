Il Makiage

Black Card Eyeliner

Earn the only points that ~actually~ matter when you indulge in our luxurious & long-lasting, precision-tip Black Card Liquid Eyeliner with an exclusive vegan formula & high-impact color pay-off. With bold & dramatic pigment as rich as your bank account deserves to be, the pure carbon-black color glides on smooth & sleek, with totally comfortable, weightless wear no matter how much retail therapy, or other stimulating activities, you indulge in. Bonus points: the water-resistant formula withstands smudging & flaking yet easily removes when you wash it off with warm water after a booked & busy day. So, whether you’re after ultra-fine definition, dramatic wings, or an intense graphic eye, this liquid liner will keep your look as sharp as the diamonds you know you deserve.