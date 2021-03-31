United States
Sophia Webster
Black Butterfly Slingback Flats
$395.00
At SSENSE
Grained leather ballerina flats in black. Logo embroidered in rose-gold-tone at pointed toe. Adjustable slingback strap with pin-buckle fastening. Metallic logo plaque in rose-gold-tone at beige leather footbed. Hardware accent in rose-gold-tone at heel. Faux-leather sole in beige. Rose-gold-tone hardware. Supplier color: Black Upper: leather. Sole: synthetic. Imported. 211504F118003