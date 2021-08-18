Hanahana Beauty

Black + Brown Exfoliating Cleanser

$22.00

Bring your skin’s natural glow to life with this gentle exfoliating facial cleanser. Formulated with natural ingredients, featuring black soap - a natural cleansing agent known to clear pores, brown sugar for gentle exfoliation and rose water to help tone and nourish. The result is skin that's cleansed, visibly smooth and feels hydrated. How to Use: Wet face and gently massage Black + Brown in a circular motion onto skin for 60 seconds. Rinse and pat dry. Size: 6.78 OZ All Hanahana formulas are handcrafted in small batches by our Hanahana team with love. Our products are made in small batches to ensure quality. Color and texture may vary slightly from batch to batch. 1.7 oz pictured is not available for purchase. Click here to read our terms and conditions. Order limit of 4 per each individual item, orders that exceed will not be accepted.