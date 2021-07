Lindex

Black Bralette

£19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lindex

A delicate lace bralette with a deep v-neck. The thin padding in the cups give the bra a soft and comfy feel. Triangle cups with thin padding Wirefree Double, slim adjustable straps Wide elastic band below bust Sheer lace to cups Two-strand hook and eye fastening Size XS-L. Use same size as a figure-hugging top