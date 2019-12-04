Morihata

Black Binchotan Charcoal Toothbrush

Morihata Black Binchotan Charcoal Toothbrush. Sleek toothbrush with detoxifying and deodorizing Binchotan in the bristles. A modern update to a bathroom staple, this toothbrush features activated Binchotan charcoal that has been infused into every bristle. Charcoal’s absorptive power helps to naturally deodorize your mouth and remove plaque while keeping the bristles clean between uses. It’s a novel alternative to messy powdered charcoal toothpaste. This style features standard bristles for a deeper clean. Materials: Nylon, Binchotan Powder, Polypropylene. Product of Wakayama, Japan.