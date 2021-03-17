Urban Renewal

Black Baggy Jeans

£55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Style No. 0418621550029; Color Code: 001 Baggy black jeans sourced by our Urban Renewal team. Updated with an elasticated waistband, contrast stitching and frayed hem. Though each pair of jeans will have undergone a similar customisation process, they are truly one-of-a-kind and may differ in style and wash. We'll pick for you from our limited stock of unique pieces. About Urban Renewal Remade From Vintage - Upcycled pieces from a range of brands re-imagined by our Urban Renewal team - Updated by hand, so no two are exactly alike - You will receive a completely unique piece that will vary from the item pictured here Content + Care - Hand wash